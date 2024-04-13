Celebrating Yamuna Chhath Puja 2024: Wishes, Images, Quotes, SMS, and Status to Share

Yamuna Chhath Puja, also known as Chaiti Chhath in certain regions, is an ancient festival dedicated to Surya God and Chhathi Maiyya. It commemorates the birth anniversary of Goddess Yamuna, one of Lord Krishna's consorts. This year, Yamuna Chhath falls on April 14 (evening Arghya) and April 15 (morning Arghya). The festivities commenced on April 12 with Nahay Khay and continued with Kharna on April 13.

The Festival Rituals and Prasad

During Yamuna Chhath Puja, devotees offer Thekua, Rasiya Kheer, Kaddu (bottlegourd sabzi), and other sweets, fruits, and dry fruits as prasad to the Sun God and Chhathi Maiyya. These offerings are later distributed as blessings among family and friends.

Warm Wishes for Yamuna Chhath Puja

• Sending warm wishes to you and your family for a blessed and fulfilling Yamuna Chhath Puja. Happy Chhath Puja!

• Wishing you and your loved ones a harmonious and prosperous Yamuna Chhath Puja. Stay blessed!

Messages of Hope and Positivity

• As you offer prayers to the Sun God, may your life light up with hope and positivity. Happy Yamuna Chhath Puja!

• May the gracious rays of the Sun God light up your life with sincerity, perseverance, faith, and belief. Happy Yamuna Chhath Puja.

Blessings of the Divine Light

• May your prayers reach the Sun God and your life be brightened with divine light. Happy Chhath!

• May the Sun God's divine presence bring positivity and light into your life this Yamuna Chhath Puja.

Strength and Success

• May the Sun God bestow upon you the strength to overcome challenges and the brightness of success this Chhath Puja. Happy Yamuna Chhath!

• On this Chhath Puja, may Chhathi Maiya bless you with courage and strength. Happy Yamuna Chhath.

Beginnings of Life and Fortune

• May this Yamuna Chhath Puja mark the beginning of a fortunate and successful life for you. Be blessed by the Sun God's grace.

• Worship the God of kindness and seek the blessings of elders this Chhath Puja. May it bring nothing but the best for you.

Sharing Blessings and Joy

Celebrate this Yamuna Chhath Puja with joy, gratitude, and love. May the festival bring peace, prosperity, and happiness to your life and family.