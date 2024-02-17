Chaitra Navratri 2024: A Celebration of Devotion and Spirituality

Chaitra Navratri, a significant Hindu festival, commences with the Pratipada date of Shukla Paksha in the Chaitra month as per the Hindu calendar. It marks not only the beginning of the Hindu New Year but also the auspicious occasion of Gudi Padwa. The festivities commence with the Kalash installation on the first day of Chaitra Navratri, initiating the nine-day fast. This period is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga, with each day dedicated to one of the Navadurgas.

Significant Days of Chaitra Navratri:

1. Kalash Sthapan Muhurta: Chaitra Navratri 2024 starts on April 9, with the auspicious timing for Kalash installation falling between 06:02 am to 10:16 am. An alternative slot is available from 11:57 am to 12:48 pm for those unable to perform the ritual in the morning.

2. Ram Navami: Celebrated on April 17, Ram Navami commemorates the birth anniversary of Lord Ram, born in Ayodhya on Chaitra Shukla Navami. The day is marked with grand rituals and worship, especially in the Ram Temple of Ayodhya.

3. Durga Ashtami: Falling on April 16, Durga Ashtami is a significant day during Chaitra Navratri. It involves the worship of girls and the performance of havan.

Chaitra Navratri Calendar:

• 9 April: Kalash Sthapana, Maa Shailputri Puja

• 10 April: Maa Brahmacharini Puja

• 11 April: Maa Chandraghanta Puja

• 12 April: Maa Kushmanda Puja

• 13 April: Maa Skandamata Puja

• 14 April: Maa Katyayani Puja

• 15 April: Maa Kalratri Puja

• 16 April: Maa Mahagauri Puja, Durga Ashtami, Kanya Puja, Havan

• 17 April: Ram Navami, Navratri Paran, Maa Siddhidatri

Observances During Chaitra Navratri:

During these nine auspicious days, devotees partake in various spiritual practices such as fasting, meditation, and chanting prayers to seek the blessings of Goddess Durga. Chaitra Navratri embodies the essence of devotion and spirituality, fostering a deep connection with the divine.