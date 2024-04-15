Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 7: Who is Maa Kalratri? Puja rituals, and significance

Maa Kalratri is revered as one of the nine divine forms of Goddess Durga, worshipped on the seventh day (Saptami) of Chaitra Navratri. She embodies the fiercest aspect of Goddess Parvati and is associated with Saturn. Depicted with a dark complexion, Maa Kalratri rides a donkey and is characterized by four hands, with her right hands displaying Abhaya and Varada Mudras, while her left hands hold a sword and a deadly iron hook.

Despite her formidable appearance, Maa Kalratri is believed to bless her devotees abundantly, granting their wishes and dispelling sorrows and obstacles. She is also known as Goddess Shubhankari, Goddess Mahayogishwari, and Goddess Mahayogini. Worshipping Maa Kalratri is believed to neutralize malefic planetary influences and usher in happiness.

Significance and Legend

Legend has it that Maa Kalratri played a pivotal role in vanquishing demons Chanda, Munda, and Raktabeej. The demons Shumbha and Nishumbha, aided by Chanda, Munda, and Raktabeej, had subjugated the heavens. Upon the gods' plea, Goddess Parvati created Goddess Chandi, who then manifested Maa Kalratri from her forehead. Maa Kalratri successfully defeated Chanda and Munda but faced difficulty with Raktabeej, whose boon allowed him to multiply from every drop of blood spilled. Undeterred, Maa Kalratri drank his blood, ending the menace.

Day 7 of Chaitra Navratri: Date and Auspicious Timings

In 2024, Day 7 of Chaitra Navratri falls on April 15th (Monday). The Saptami Tithi begins at 11:44 am on April 14th and ends at 12:11 pm on April 15th. Auspicious muhurats include Brahma Muhurat from 4:26 am to 5:11 am, Abhijit Muhurat from 11:56 am to 12:47 pm, and Vijay Muhurat from 2:30 pm to 3:21 pm.

Rituals, Samagri, and Puja Vidhi for Day 7

Colour: White

Offerings (Prasad): Jaggery

Sringar Puja: Devotees perform Sringar Puja on Saptami night, offering sindoor, kajal, comb, hair oil, shampoo, nail paint, lipstick, and other makeup items. One set is donated to temples, while the other is used by devotees as prasad.

Mantra, Prathana, and Stuti for Maa Kalratri

Mantra: Om Devi Kalaratryai Namah

Prathana: Ekaveni Japakarnapura Nagna Kharasthit

Lamboshthi Karnikakarni Tailabhyakta Sharirini

Vamapadollasalloha Latakantakabhushana

Vardhana Murdhadhwaja Krishna Kalaratrirbhayankari

Stuti: Ya Devi Sarvabhuteshu Ma Kalaratri Rupena Samsthita

Namastasyai Namastasyai Namastasyai Namo Namah