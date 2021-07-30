Cheesecake Day is one of the creamiest days of the year! It's a day to indulge in the decadence of this dessert, and sample some of the tastiest flavors. From the humble plain baked to the tangy key lime or maybe a chocolate one would hit the spot. Whatever grabs that sweet tooth it is certain that today is the day for some cheesecake!

Although the original Cheesecake Day was conceived and first celebrated in 1985, it didn't really take off until 2001 when the power of the internet helped its cause. It then gained traction and became a sensation that is now celebrated all over the world! Dating back to its invention by the Ancient Greeks, probably around 200 A.D., cheesecake was believed to have been one of the first "sweet" desserts in the world.

Or at least, it was one of the first to be written down! In its earlier time, this dish was originally made from a soft cheese but was probably very different from what we now know as cheesecake. Over the centuries, cheesecake moved around the world and popped up as different expressions in different regions. For instance, cheesecake in Italy is traditionally made with their favorite, ricotta cheese. Cheesecakes in Germany and Poland are often made with a special kind of soft cheese called "quark". And, of course, American cheesecake uses its own home invention: cream cheese. But no matter the variation, cheesecake is a tasty invention that has developed and evolved over time into something that almost everyone in the world loves to eat!