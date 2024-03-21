Chhadi Mar Holi of Gokul 2024: Celebration, Significance, and Tradition

The vibrant Hindu festival of Holi, also known as the Festival of Colours, is approaching, scheduled for March 25 this year. Lasting two days, it begins with Holika Dahan, followed by Rangowali Holi, and is celebrated with fervour across India.

Braj Ki Holi:

Unique Traditions: During Holi, various regions of India celebrate with distinct traditions, often inspired by the life of Lord Krishna and Radha. Braj Ki Holi, celebrated across Mathura, Gokul, Vrindavan, Barsana, and Nandgaon, is renowned for its unique rituals.

Chhadi Mar Holi of Gokul:

Date and Celebration: A significant part of Braj Ki Holi is the Chhadi Mar Holi of Gokul, observed on the Dwadashi date of Shukla Paksha in the month of Phalgun. This year, it falls on March 21.

Significance and Story:

According to legends, the mischievous antics of Lord Krishna in his childhood, particularly in Gokul, hold immense significance. Chhadi Mar Holi, akin to Lathmar Holi, is played with small sticks as it is believed that Lord Krishna remains unharmed by them. Women carry sticks and playfully beat men, emulating this tradition. On the day of Chhadi Mar Holi, Kanha's palanquin is adorned, and women follow it while wielding sticks.

Holi:

Triumph of Good over Evil: Holi also symbolizes the victory of good over evil, particularly celebrating Lord Vishnu's Narasimha avatar defeating Hiranyakashipu. This legend stems from the story of Prahlad, Hiranyakashipu's son, who was saved by Lord Vishnu from his father's malevolent plans. The Holika Dahan ritual on Choti Holi signifies this victory, where bonfires are lit and circled seven times. Choti Holi falls on March 24 this year.

Rangowali Holi: Joyous Celebrations:

Rangowali Holi involves smearing colours, playing with water balloons, relishing sweet treats like Gujiya, sipping Thandai, and preparing delectable dishes at home. It is also a time for visiting relatives, playing Holi, and exchanging gifts. Traditionally marking the arrival of spring, Holi is celebrated in late February or early March.

Holi, with its diverse traditions and legends, continues to unite communities across India, symbolizing joy, harmony, and the triumph of good over evil. Chhadi Mar Holi of Gokul stands as a testament to the enduring cultural richness of the festival in the Braj region.

