Chhath Puja 2023: Understanding the connection between Chhath Maiya and Lord Brahma

Chhath Puja is one of the most prominent festivals celebrated with full enthusiasm in the northern Indian state of Bihar and certain regions of Uttar Pradesh and Nepal. This year, the Chhath Puja festival will begin on November 17 (Friday) and will continue till November 20. This festival is dedicated to the worship of the sun god and his sister, Chhath Maiya. But do you know who Chhath Maiya is? What is the story behind it? Here are the answers of all these questions.

Who is Chhath Maiya?

According to astrologer Dr. Shripati Tripathi Chhath Maiya, she is Suryadev's sister. Besides this, she Chhath Maiya is the daughter of Lord Brahma. According to mythology, at the time of creation, Lord Brahma had divided his body into two parts. From the right side of him man was born, and from the left side of him nature was born. After this, nature was divided into six parts.

Whose wife is Chhath Maiya?

According to the Puranas, Chhath Maiya's husband's name is Kartikeya. He is the son of Lord Shiva and Mother Parvati, and is also the brother of Lord Ganesha. According to Shrimad Bhagwat Mahapuran, among the 16 mothers who appeared from one-sixth of nature, the most famous is Chhath Maiya, wife of Kartikeya.

Chhath Puja 2023: Sunrise and Sunset Time

• Sunset time on Friday, November 17: 5:50 p.m.

• Sunrise time on Monday, November 20: 06:20 a.m.

Rituals involved in Chhath Puja:

Chhath is a four-day festival.

Day 1 Nahay Khay: The first few days of Chhath Puja involved devotees taking a dip, preferably in any river or pond.

Day 2 Lohanda or Kharna: The second day of Chhath Puja involved devotees fasting all day, with the fast ending a little later after sunset.

Day 3 Sandhya Arghya (evening offerings): The third day of Chhath Puja is also observed with a waterless fast, and puja offerings are prepared throughout the day.

Day 4 Bihaniya Arghya: On the last day of Chhath Puja, worshipers again gather by a river or a body of water and then offer prayers and prasad to the sun god. Once the offerings are made, the devotees break their fast.