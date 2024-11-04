Chhath Puja 2024: Sacred Rituals and Arghya Offerings to Worship the Sun God

Chhath Puja, a revered festival dedicated to worshipping the Sun God (Lord Surya) and Chhathi Maiya, begins on November 5, 2024. Observed on the sixth day of Kartik's Shukla Paksha, the festival spans four days, ending with an Arghya offering to the rising sun on November 8. During this time, women uphold a 36-hour waterless fast, seeking blessings for their family’s health, success, and longevity.

Ritual Schedule for Chhath Puja 2024

The four-day ritual sequence includes Nahay-Khay, Kharna, and two Arghya offerings:

November 5 – Nahay-Khay: On the first day, homes are thoroughly cleaned, symbolizing purification. Devotees bathe and make a vow for the fast, marking the beginning of the rituals. Traditional prasad, including chana dal, pumpkin curry, and rice, is consumed.

November 6 – Kharna: This day involves a day-long fast, culminating in the preparation of prasad made from jaggery-sweetened kheer cooked on a clay stove. After offering the prasad to the Sun God, women break their fast and then commence a 36-hour waterless fast, showing intense devotion and discipline.

November 7 – First Arghya: Devotees gather at water bodies in the evening to offer Arghya to the setting sun, symbolizing gratitude and respect.

November 8 – Conclusion of Chhath: The festival concludes with the final Arghya offering at sunrise. Devotees enter rivers or ponds to offer prayers to the rising sun, marking the end of their fast and the culmination of Chhath Puja rituals.

Important Ritual Practices for Chhath Puja

Morning Rituals on the First Day

Begin Chhath Puja by waking up early, bathing, and offering Arghya to Lord Surya. It is traditional to offer raw rice and jaggery by a sacred river and to consume kheer made with rice, milk, and jaggery, believed to invoke blessings from the Sun.

Symbolic Copper Offering

During Chhath Puja, immersing a copper coin in a flowing river is considered auspicious. This practice is said to help individuals honour Lord Surya and invite positive energy into their lives.

Offering Wheat and Jaggery

Donating wheat and jaggery wrapped in red cloth is another customary practice, symbolizing devotion and believed to bring happiness and prosperity to one's family.

Observing Chhath Puja with Devotion

Chhath Puja is more than a festival; it is a display of devotion, discipline, and gratitude toward nature and divine blessings. The rituals and offerings, particularly the Arghya to the Sun, reflect a deep connection with the elements and the cultural heritage passed down through generations.