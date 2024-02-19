Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti 2024: History, Significance & Bank Holiday in Maharashtra on Shiv Jayanti

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj’s birth anniversary, known as Shiv Jayanti, is more than just a state holiday in Maharashtra; it's a vibrant celebration resonating across India, commemorating courage, justice, and cultural pride. Every year, on February 19th (based on the Hindu lunar calendar), the nation remembers the visionary king who established the Maratha Empire and paved the way towards Swarajya, self-rule for his people.

The Legacy of Shivaji Maharaj

Born in 1630 within the formidable Shivneri Fort in Pune, Shivaji Maharaj displayed exceptional leadership and valour from a young age. Fueled by his mother Jijabai’s teachings and the dream of Swarajya, he strategically seized forts, employed innovative warfare tactics, and built a powerful navy, laying the foundation for the Maratha Empire.

History and Significance of Shivaji Jayanti

Social reformer Mahatma Jyotirao Phule initiated the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti in 1870, after discovering his tomb in Raigad Fort. Celebrations began in Pune, as Raigad Fort lies 100 kilometers away. The tradition was continued by freedom fighter Bal Gangadhar Tilak, who highlighted Shivaji Maharaj's contributions during the freedom movement.

Shivaji Maharaj’s Enduring Legacy

Shivaji Maharaj’s legacy transcends state borders. Celebrated for his progressive ideas, religious tolerance, and commitment to justice, he championed education, encouraged regional languages, and established a strong administrative system. His policies were inclusive, respecting all faiths and communities.

A Day of Revelry and Remembrance

Shivaji Jayanti comes alive with colourful processions, patriotic songs, energetic dances, and performances depicting his legacy. Statues are adorned, devotional songs fill the air, and people come together to pay homage.

More Than Just a Festive Day

Shivaji Jayanti serves as a reminder of his values. His principles of good governance, respect for all faiths, and unwavering courage inspire generations. Educational institutions organise lectures and competitions to educate the youth about his life and achievements.

A Legacy That Endures

The spirit of Shivaji Jayanti extends beyond a single day, urging individuals to embody his ideals, stand up for justice, and work towards a better future. As the nation remembers its valiant Maratha king, his legacy continues to be a beacon of hope, reminding us that audacious dreams can be achieved with courage, determination, and belief. While Maharashtra stands as the heart of the celebrations, states like Karnataka and Goa also observe Shivaji Jayanti with fervour.