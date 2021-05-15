Chocolate chips day

Is there anything that makes everything better like chocolate? Obviously not, that's why the ultimate in chocolate portability was designed, the chocolate chip.

Chocolate chips are not only easy to transport around, they're also completely versatile. Want to make any cookie better? Add chocolate chips. (Oatmeal, Macadamia, Peanut Butter? All cookies that are better with chocolate chips.) Chocolate Chip Day celebrates these amazing little culinary inventions, and all that they can do.

Well, the first thing to do is remember that Chocolate Chip Day isn't just about cookies, it's about all the things you can include chocolate chips in! Pancakes, muffins, pudding, ice cream, granola bars, pies, these are just a few of the wonderful creations you can add them to.

We'll be honest though, our favourite way to enjoy chocolate chips? By the handful out of the bag.