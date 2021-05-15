Top
Trending :
Home  > Life Style

Chocolate chips day

Chocolate chips day
x

Chocolate chips day

Highlights

Is there anything that makes everything better like chocolate? Obviously not, that's why the ultimate in chocolate portability was designed, the...

ADVERTISEMENT

Is there anything that makes everything better like chocolate? Obviously not, that's why the ultimate in chocolate portability was designed, the chocolate chip.

Chocolate chips are not only easy to transport around, they're also completely versatile. Want to make any cookie better? Add chocolate chips. (Oatmeal, Macadamia, Peanut Butter? All cookies that are better with chocolate chips.) Chocolate Chip Day celebrates these amazing little culinary inventions, and all that they can do.

Well, the first thing to do is remember that Chocolate Chip Day isn't just about cookies, it's about all the things you can include chocolate chips in! Pancakes, muffins, pudding, ice cream, granola bars, pies, these are just a few of the wonderful creations you can add them to.

We'll be honest though, our favourite way to enjoy chocolate chips? By the handful out of the bag.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X