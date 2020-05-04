Coal Miners Day is observed every year on 4 May to highlight the toughest profession and the people working in coal mines. On this day several organisations, communities raises funds and awareness for other organisations in the coal mining area and workers.

This day show appreciation for the sacrifices, honour the accomplishments and remember the tragedies that these hardworking individuals experience. No doubt mining is the most dangerous job and miners put their lives at risk while working in coal mines every day.