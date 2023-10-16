Live
Just In
Colorado State Congressman Ken Buck shakes leg Bathukamma song
The Bathukamma and Dussehra fervour marks the state as there is a week left for the festival on October 24. The nine-day Bathukamma festival has begun on Saturday and is going on well across the state.
The Bathukamma festival, which got the global recognition has now crossed the country and most of the people residing in abroad countries would celebrate this festival of flowers.
Meanwhile, in the celebrations held in America, the Colorado State Congressman Ken Buck has participated in the event and shook his leg for Bathukamma along with other Indians. Notably, Ken Buck reciprocated with Indians and danced bt removing shoes.
The Bathukamma celebrations are going on across the state with all sections of people participating. The Saddula Bathukamma will be held on Sunday.