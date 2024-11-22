Constitution Day 2024: Celebrating India’s Democratic Legacy

Constitution Day, also known as Samvidhan Divas, is celebrated annually on November 26 to honour the adoption of the Indian Constitution. This historic event occurred in 1949 when the Constituent Assembly finalised the Constitution after nearly three years of deliberation. The Constitution officially came into effect on January 26, 1950, marking the transition to a sovereign Indian Republic.

The History of Constitution Day

In 2015, the Government of India officially declared November 26 as Constitution Day to acknowledge this significant milestone. The day is observed under the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment to promote awareness about the Constitution's role in shaping India.

The Constitution was drafted by a Constituent Assembly formed under the 1946 Cabinet Mission Plan. Its first session took place on December 9, 1946, with Dr.Sachchidanand Sinha serving as Provisional President and Dr. Rajendra Prasad later taking over as the permanent chairman.

The Drafting Committee, led by Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, created the world’s longest Constitution, which initially had 395 articles, 22 parts, and 12 schedules. Originally handwritten in English and Hindi, the Constitution was calligraphed by Prem Behari Narain Raizada and illustrated by Nandalal Bose and Shantiniketan artists. These manuscripts are preserved in helium-filled cases at the Parliament Library.

The Constitution initially emphasized Fundamental Rights, but Fundamental Duties were introduced later in 1976 through the 42nd Amendment, which added Article 51-A. This included ten duties, with an eleventh duty added in 2002.

Why Constitution Day is Important

Constitution Day serves as a tribute to the framers of this monumental document. It underscores the values enshrined in the Constitution, including justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity, which form the foundation of India’s democratic framework. The day is a reminder of the meticulous efforts of the Constituent Assembly, which envisioned a sovereign, socialist, secular, and democratic republic.

Inspirational Quotes on the Indian Constitution

• "The Constitution is not a mere lawyer’s document; it is a vehicle of life, and its spirit is always the spirit of age." – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

• "We are Indians, firstly and lastly." – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

• "Life should be great rather than long." – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

• "Our Constitution is a ray of hope: H for harmony, O for opportunity, P for people’s participation, and E for equality." – Narendra Modi

• "If I find the Constitution being misused, I shall be the first to burn it." – Dr. B.R. Ambedkar

How to Celebrate Constitution Day

• Read the Preamble: Revisit and reflect on the Preamble to reinforce a commitment to constitutional principles.

• Host Discussions and Debates: Engage in discussions around the core values of justice, liberty, equality, and fraternity.

• Participate in Quizzes: Join Constitution-themed quizzes, such as those organized by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, to test your knowledge.

• Educational Programmes: Schools and organisations can arrange special events to raise awareness about the importance of the Constitution.

By actively participating in these activities, individuals and institutions can honour the spirit of the Constitution and its framers.