Corona Lockdown: A Lost Wedding Ring Is Found In A Hotel Renovation

The Corona lockdown has made everyone to sit at home. From theatres to malls and restaurants to stores, everything is closed. The whole world is now under the clutches of the pandemic disease Corona. Thus the Governments have opted to go on lockdown to make their people stay safe from this novel virus.

Well, looking at another side of this lockdown, a few interesting things are also happening around. And one such amazing this is the discovery on the lost wedding ring.

Confused??? Well, let us dole out the amazing story of the 'Lost Wedding Ring'… Have a look!

Rolling back to 2017, a beautiful couple Mike and Lisa were enjoying their meal at a South Florida located restaurant. Unfortunately, while having their meal, the wedding ring of Mike was slipped from his greasy finger and passed under the wooden floorboards and was lost forever.

But here comes the twist in the story… As the coronavirus has made the country go on a lockdown mode, the Coconut restaurant has decided to go for a renovation. This made the workers to remove the wooden floorboard. Suddenly when the wooden board was moved away, there waited for the wedding ring for its owner.

Thus the wedding ring was returned to the real owner Mike. This ring was filled with mud and was engraved with the words Mike & Lisa 08-21-15. The restaurant manager Sasha Formica thus decided to post the picture of the wedding ring on the social media page.

Well, finally it reached Lisa and Mike after the picture is shared around 5000 times on Facebook.

The wooden board turned out into a treasure box as it also had gold coin and $100 bills.

How interesting the Corona lockdown turned into??? After all, Mike and Lisa again posed with that wedding ring…