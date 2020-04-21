Coronavirus: Elli AvrRam's Simple Way Of Making Home-Made Masks

Coronavirus… This novel disease has taught human beings how to leave in the lockdown period. Along with that, people are seen following all the safety measures which they have done never before.

Be it masks, gloves or maintaining self-hygiene, these three have become the important parts of lives.

Well, coming to masks, these safety gears gave become a must and also available in markets and all health centres. But as suggested one mask should be used only once, there will be a huge need of them.

So, the Bollywood actress Elisabet Elli AvrRam has shown an easy method to make cloth masks at home that too with a simple scarf, which can be washed and re-used again and again.

She posted the video on her Instagram page… Have a look!

• In this video, she has taken a colourful scarf and folded into a rectangle shape.



• Then she inserted two bands on both the sides… Next, she folded the ends and tucked them inside the foldings…

• That's it! The home-made cloth mask is ready to use!!!

This an easy way to make home-made masks which can be washed and used again and again…

Thanks, Elli for showing us such an easy way of making masks…