Coronavirus: Emirates Crew To Join The Passengers With A Safety Gear

Covid-19… This novel disease is considered as the biggest health issues of this decade. Till now, people were not said to be in lockdown. But due to this pandemic virus, people are forced to follow the strict rules to ensure their safety.

The main effect of this virus is made on the travel business… Yes! Be it trains, flights or buses, all or locked and being Summer the companies has to bear huge losses due to this contagious disease.

But after the lockdown period comes down, it is not sure whether the travel business gets on wheels or not. Anyway, there will be a few busy travel schedules so people almost use airlines to travel to their countries.

So, the Emirates company has come up with a commendable idea… It has ordered its flight crew including the pilots and air hostesses to go with a disposable gown, gloves and masks to ensure their safety along with travellers too.

All the boarding staff, cabin crew, ground staff and other employees who will be in direct contact with the travellers are ordered to use these protective gears.

Along with these measures, even all the boarding passengers will go for a thermal screening for the temperature check in order to prevent Corona spread. The airport staff have already installed the protective barriers at the check-in desks to make the travellers free from fear.

Not only these precautionary measures, but even the passengers will also be allocated with the seats leaving vacant places between two individual passengers. This is to maintain social distance and physical distance protocols.

Coming to the food section, be it snacks, beverages, meals or the desserts, the personal boxes to each customer will be provided in order to minimize the risk of interaction.

Well, coming to the luggage issue, to avoid the spread of this disease the cabin luggage's are temporarily not allowed. Magazines and print reading material will also be away from the flights. Only laptops, briefcases, handbags and baby items are permitted into the flight along with the passengers.

One of the important precaution measures is, all the passengers need to travel wearing the masks and gloves to ensure safety. Even all the flights will undergo disinfection process after each journey.

We hope people get back to normal life soon and for that, we all need to stay safe at home to rule out the Corona!!!