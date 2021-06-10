Covid Black Fungus does not spread in Monsoon?

Hyderabad: The monsoon season worries people about increasing Covid-19 and Mucormycosis (black fungus) cases, whereas health experts are saying that both are different from other infections and not limited to any season. It can change mutation irrespective of the season. Patients who recovered from the virus fear black fungus as they have heard that it attracts moisture easily.

According to Rajarao Superintendent, Gandhi Hospital: "It's true that people in the monsoon season get infected to various seasonal ailments such fever, malaria, diarrhoea. Itt's very common, but Covid or back fungus has nothing to do with weather. Last year we experienced Covid was declining and the lockdown was lifted completely during the monsoon, as everything was normal".

G Srinivasa Rao, Director of Public Health,observed :Not monsoon, but ignorance can spread Coronavirus. People must follow Covid appropriate behaviour during relaxation time. We all have to pay for ignorance again if the guidelines are not followed. He added that people should continue maintaining social distance, wearing masks and cleaning hands during relaxation hours. "Not observing the same behaviour led to the second wave in the State".

Moreover, the first unlock came with a fresh set of guidelines during the monsoon last year. The lockdown restrictions were only limited to the containment zones, while activities in a few zones were allowed in a phased manner. Shopping malls, religious places, hotels and restaurants were reopened from June 8, with orders to follow social distancing and wearing masks.

About black fungus, Dr Hameed of Government ENT hospital, said:"Absolutely the fungus forms because of moisture ,but it doesn't mean that it is caused by both monsoon and moistures as they have different behaviour.

Black fungus infects the body organs due to inhaling of moisture through oxygen by Covid recovered patients only who are suffering from diabetics. Rain has natural moisture which can affect things, not body organs".

Health experts are suggesting to people not to ignore the Covid protocols, in view of news about the third wave which can infect children at large. "It is in our hands to stop the wave, or children may have to pay for our negligence".