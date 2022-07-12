Cow Appreciation Day
Highlights
Cow Appreciation Day is a day that has been designed to raise awareness about cows and appreciate everything that they do! You will see some weird things going on during Cow Appreciation Day.
Cow Appreciation Day is a day that has been designed to raise awareness about cows and appreciate everything that they do! You will see some weird things going on during Cow Appreciation Day.
A lot of people dress up like cows for free food, and that's just the start of it! So, we hope that you have a spare cow suit handy.
We are reminded of all of the amazing products that cows bring our way, and a lot of people like to milk the occasion.
Next Story