Cow Appreciation Day is a day that has been designed to raise awareness about cows and appreciate everything that they do! You will see some weird things going on during Cow Appreciation Day.

A lot of people dress up like cows for free food, and that's just the start of it! So, we hope that you have a spare cow suit handy.

We are reminded of all of the amazing products that cows bring our way, and a lot of people like to milk the occasion.