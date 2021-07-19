Some people may be surprised to discover that Daiquiri is one of the oldest known cocktails! This refreshing drink was mostly invented in 1898 in the small mining town of Daiquiri near Santiago, Cuba, where an American engineer named Jennings Stockton Cox created a simple drink called a Daiquiri.

Cox came up with this concoction in an effort to cool down during the long, hot weeks of summer, using a simple blend of lime juice, sugar and local Bacardi rum, over cracked ice. He quickly discovered that this was the best way to boost the morale of mine workers during the hot months of grueling work.

Such was the success of Cox's drink, not only did he receive a generous stipend from the company he worked for, but he also received a monthly gallon of Bacardi to continue supplying the refreshing drink!

From there, the story goes that the drink became even more popular when, in 1909, a US Navy officer tried the drink and loved it so much that he took the idea back with him to Washington D.C. where it became even more popular.

While it probably didn't start out with a little cocktail umbrella when it was refreshing the workers in the mines, it certainly deserves one now!

Daiquiri Day is the perfect time in the middle of the hot summer to enjoy and celebrate all things related to this refreshing alcoholic beverage.