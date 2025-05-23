Darshan Yewalekar Redefines Grooming Industry

Darshan Yewalekar is not just a name behind some of Hindi cinema’s most iconic looks, but a trailblazer in India’s grooming industry. Known for designing unforgettable hairstyles in cinematic blockbusters like ‘Padmaavat’, ‘Bajirao Mastani’, ‘83’, and ‘Laal Kaptaan’, Yewalekar has become a force to reckon with—not only in the world of film but also in entrepreneurship.

In an exclusive conversation with The Hans India, the celebrity hair designer and founder of D Barbershop in Mumbai shared insights from his two-decade-long journey and offered actionable advice for young entrepreneurs eager to make their mark in the grooming industry.

“There is a new wave of self-made talent in the beauty industry,” Yewalekar says. “Many grooming startups are booming, and many are fizzling out. From my own experience, I have drawn a few lessons that can help someone who is just starting and dreaming of their own business.”

Here are Darshan Yewalekar’s five essential tips for budding entrepreneurs stepping into the world of grooming:

Here are Darshan's five tips for young entrepreneurs looking to enter the grooming business:

Specialisation is key: Hairstyling and cutting are basic skills. Knowing how to cut and style hair is one part of the job, but the second part is constantly upgrading your craft and aiming for specialisation so that you are known for a distinctive skill set. Learning on the job is very important. When you spend the requisite time as an intern in a salon, barbershop or film set, you will gain invaluable knowledge. Working in a barbershop is completely different from working on a film set. The technique and styling are different, and you have to pay attention to the nitty-gritty of every challenge. Every workplace has its own demands. Learn the structure and discipline required for getting the basics right, because only when you know the craft can you break the rules. Mastering skills helps you to stand out in the industry, and so gaining hands-on experience is critical before starting your own venture.

Have a long-term goal: The entrepreneurial space is exciting, and if your craft and dedication are exceptional, success will be yours. But it is important to surrender to your craft, attend to the micro and macro details of your business and not expect overnight success. It has taken me 22 years of committed work to bring hair design to the fore in the film industry and be a successful entrepreneur. Be ready to surrender to your work, set long-term goals and strive to achieve them. Remember, the competition is tough, and you must commit to excellence. This will help you to make a mark in this industry eventually, as grooming and styling have a strong potential for continuous expansion.

Balance creativity with business smarts: Managing the creative side with business demands the creation of a sustainable brand, and there is a lot to learn from Adhuna Akhtar's success with B Blunt. She transformed cinematic hair design with films like 'Dil Chahta Hai' and also went on to create a big brand. For me personally, doing creatively fulfilling work as a hair designer is very important, but so is ensuring that D Barbershop has uncompromising standards, along with impeccable as well as profitable business practices. Both can be complementary to each other. Handling the financial aspect of a business, managing clients as well as your workforce needs undiluted focus, and if you cannot give the requisite time and attention to these aspects, it is better to just be a successful freelancer.

Create jobs and offer mentorship: Growing businesses require talented, young people, and it is a good idea to nurture a talent pool to not just expand your brand but elevate barbering to the next level. To give you an example, I started with one assistant initially as a freelancer, and at D Barbershop, I had two assistants. Since then, the team has grown to almost 42 people because there are opportunities for everyone to learn and grow on the job. Grooming and styling offer exciting breaks to young people, and as an entrepreneur, you can mentor and empower them to make a mark. My own assistant, Prateek, who has worked with me for almost nine years, decided to spread his wings and go independent. It was really exciting for me to see my prodigy fly. Grooming startups are helping young talent grow by offering real career paths, and you too can play a seminal role in this.

Focus on wellness and health: At D Barbershop, we are not just offering transformative haircuts but a wellness-centric experience to everyone who walks in. We treat every client with the same amount of respect and care and offer them services that blend the wisdom of the East with the cutting-edge technology of the West. The ambience is relaxing, and we are focused on overall well-being and holistic care. The future of barbering goes beyond just haircuts and is about comprehensive care. Any business that wants repeat clients must focus on these broader themes.