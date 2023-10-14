Dasara Vajramushti Kalaga: A Glimpse into Royal Tradition

Mysore : In the heart of Mysore's cultural tapestry, the grandeur of the "Jatti Kalaga" or "Vajramushti Kalaga" (wrestling) takes center stage during the royal tradition Sharannavaratri Vijayadashami. This ancient practice, referred to as Vajramushti, has been a cherished tradition within the royal family of Mysore, tracing its roots back to the time of Krishna in the Mahabharata. Even today, it holds a special place in the hearts of the community.

On the auspicious Vijayadashami day of Sharannavaratri, just before the grand Vijayatra, a Vajramushti fight is meticulously arranged in palace premises, accessible through the entrance of the magnificent Mysore Palace. This extraordinary display of skill and tradition unfolds with the blessings of Mother Chamundeshwari.



The Jattis(fighters), who have a history of fighting with diamond fists in the royal family, continue this legacy. Residents of Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Channapatna, and Bangalore come together, selecting two Jattis from each area. These chosen Jattis are presented before the Maharani and Maharaja.



The Maharani plays a pivotal role in selecting the two pairs who will partake in the jatti fight. She instructs the guru to oversee the jatti fight arrangements. Vajramushti then proceeds as a treasured royal tradition. The four selected pairs are rigorously trained for 45 days prior to the event, following a strict vegetarian diet with unwavering devotion.



On Vijayadashami, Jattis engage in the Vajramushti Kalaga, hosted in the resplendent Mysore Palace. The competition unfolds in the presence of the monarchs as they prepare to embark on the grand Vijay Yatra. With a salute to the kings, two pairs of Jattis participate in this ritual combat, wielding horned weapons on their fingers. The Vajramushti battle continues until a symbolic moment – when blood is drawn, marking the end of the diamond fist fight.



Following the bout, the blood-splattered Jattis bow to the kings as a gesture of respect and submission. The royals then lead a triumphant procession from the palace, perform banni pooja, return to the regal abode, and engage in the Jamboosawari procession. Ustad Madhav Jatti, an expert in this age-old tradition, that the enduring legacy of Vajramushti fighting within the royal family. This rich cultural heritage continues to captivate and mesmerize those fortunate enough to witness it, offering a glimpse into Mysore's splendid past and its unwavering connection to its royal history.

