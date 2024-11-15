Dev Deepawali 2024: Significance, Rituals, and How to Celebrate with Lamps

Dev Deepawali, also known as "Diwali of the Gods," is a grand celebration observed on the full moon night of Kartik month, also known as Kartik Purnima. This festival holds immense significance in Hindu culture, marking the victory of divine light over darkness and ignorance.

Dev Deepawali 2024: Date and Time

Dev Deepawali, a festival of lights celebrated on Kartik Purnima, falls on November 15 this year. This auspicious occasion sees devotees lighting lamps and offering prayers to Lord Shiva. The favorable time for rituals is from 5:10 PM to 7:47 PM.

The Spiritual Significance of Dev Deepawali

Known as the "Diwali of the Gods," Dev Deepawali marks the victory of light over darkness. It is celebrated with grandeur in Varanasi and other cities along the Ganga, such as Prayagraj and Haridwar. The festival begins with a sacred dip in holy rivers and includes charitable acts and prayers.

Steps to Celebrate Dev Deepawali at Home

If you are celebrating Dev Deepawali at home, follow these simple guidelines:

1. Preparation for the Puja

• Take a purifying bath in the evening and wear clean clothes.

• Clean your house and the worship area before evening.

• Avoid sweeping the house at night, as per tradition.

2. Performing the Puja

• Begin the ritual by offering prayers to Lord Shiva with sacred items such as bilva leaves, flowers, incense, a lamp, and naivedya.

• Recite the story of Kartik Purnima and conclude with the Shiva Aarti.

• Seek blessings for removing obstacles and fulfilling wishes.

Lighting Lamps for Dev Deepawali

Lamps, or diyas, are an integral part of Dev Deepawali celebrations. Here's how to place them around your home:

In the Puja Room:

• Light lamps for Lord Vishnu, Lord Ganesh, Goddess Lakshmi, and Goddess Gauri.

Near Sacred Plants:

• Place a diya near the Tulsi plant and, if possible, a lamp by the Shami tree with sesame or mustard oil.

At the Main Entrance:

• Keep lamps on both sides of the doorway and along the courtyard or balcony.

In the Kitchen:

• Light a diya to seek the blessings of Goddess Annapurna for prosperity in nourishment.

Other Key Areas:

• Place diyas at the entrance of each room.

• Light lamps in the eastern and northern corners (Ishaan Kon) of the house to invite positive energy.

• If accessible, place a diya near a Peepal tree to honor this sacred symbol.

• Enhancing the Festival’s Aura

• Use an odd number of earthen lamps (5, 7, 11, or 51), filling them with ghee or mustard oil. The warm glow of the diyas signifies purity and devotion, creating an atmosphere of spiritual energy and divine blessings.

Celebrate Dev Deepawali by embracing these rituals and welcoming the grace of this auspicious occasion into your home.