Dev Deepawali 2025: Date, Muhurat, Legends, Rituals, and the Divine Glow of Varanasi

Known as the “Festival of Lights for the Gods,” Dev Deepawali is one of the most enchanting celebrations in India, turning the holy city of Varanasi into a luminous paradise of faith and festivity. Celebrated every year on the full moon night (Purnima) of the Kartik month, this festival is believed to mark the descent of the gods to Earth to rejoice in Diwali along the sacred river Ganga.

Date and Shubh Muhurat

In 2025, Dev Deepawali falls on Wednesday, November 5. As per the Drik Panchang, the Pradoshakal Muhurat—the most auspicious time for lighting diyas—will last from 5:15 PM to 7:50 PM, spanning two hours and thirty-five minutes. The Purnima Tithi begins at 10:36 PM on November 4 and ends at 6:48 PM on November 5.

Mythological Origins

The roots of Dev Deepawali lie in the ancient legend of Tripurasura, a powerful demon who terrorised the three worlds after receiving a boon from Lord Brahma. His arrogance led the gods to seek Lord Shiva’s help. Assuming the divine form of Tripurari, Shiva mounted a celestial chariot and fired a single arrow that simultaneously destroyed Tripurasura’s three cities. The victory of good over evil was then celebrated by the gods with a holy dip in the Ganga—a moment remembered every year as Dev Deepawali.

Spiritual Significance

For the people of Varanasi, Dev Deepawali symbolises the triumph of light over darkness and purity over sin. On this night, it is said that heaven itself descends upon Kashi, bathing the ghats in a divine glow. The flickering diyas, lining the riverbanks and temples, embody peace, devotion, and spiritual awakening. Pilgrims and tourists from across India and around the world gather to witness this celestial spectacle, where the shimmering Ganga mirrors the stars above.

Rituals and Celebrations

The festival begins early on Kartik Purnima morning, when devotees take a ritual bath, known as Ganga Snan, in the holy river to purify their souls. As twilight falls, thousands of diyas (earthen lamps) are lit across homes, temples, and the ghats in an offering known as Deepdan, believed to guide the divine beings to the Earthly realm.

The mesmerising Ganga Aarti performed by priests in synchrony with chants, conch shells, and rhythmic bells is the highlight of the evening. The sight of the illuminated riverfront, glowing with rows of diyas and echoing with sacred hymns, creates an ethereal atmosphere.

Modern Celebrations

In recent times, Dev Deepawali has evolved into a grand cultural and visual event. The city organises laser and light shows, musical performances, and heritage displays that blend tradition with technology. With increased security and crowd management, drones—though regulated—capture stunning aerial views of the illuminated ghats, showcasing Varanasi’s divine radiance to the world.

As the night unfolds, the city of Shiva glimmers like a jewel on the banks of the Ganga—reminding all that light, faith, and devotion forever triumph over darkness.