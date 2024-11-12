Dev Uthani Ekadashi 2024: Date, Muhurat, Significance, Rituals, and Puja Vidhi

Dev Uthani Ekadashi, also known as Prabodhini or Devotthan Ekadashi, will be celebrated on November 12, 2024. This day, which falls during the Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month, is considered one of the most auspicious occasions in the Hindu calendar. On this day, it is believed that Lord Vishnu awakens from his four-month period of Yoga Nidra (divine sleep), resuming his divine duties.

Date and Shubh Muhurat

According to the Drik Panchang, the Ekadashi Tithi for Dev Uthani Ekadashi begins on the evening of November 11, 2024:

Ekadashi Tithi Begins: 6:46 PM on November 11, 2024

Ekadashi Tithi Ends: 4:04 PM on November 12, 2024

The Parana, or the breaking of the Ekadashi fast, is scheduled between 6:42 AM and 8:51 AM on November 13, 2024.

Significance of Dev Uthani Ekadashi

Dev Uthani Ekadashi is a highly auspicious day in the Hindu tradition. This day is also called abhujmuhurat, meaning that any spiritual or marital ceremonies conducted on this day are so auspicious that they do not require further astrological consultation. Traditionally, even those with specific planetary concerns in their horoscopes, such as manglik dosha, can marry without requiring remedies or additional rituals.

Key Rituals and Worship

Devotees celebrate Dev Uthani Ekadashi with prayers and fasting dedicated to Lord Vishnu. Key rituals observed on this day include:

Fasting: Devotees observe a strict fast as a mark of reverence and devotion to Lord Vishnu.

Puja Vidhi: A special puja is conducted, invoking Lord Vishnu's blessings for peace, health, and prosperity.

Vaishnava Tradition: Those following the Vaishnava tradition consider this day highly sacred, performing bhajans and reciting stories of Lord Vishnu to honour his divine energy.

Dev Uthani Ekadashi marks the start of the winter wedding season, making it a day filled with spiritual importance and festivity for many across India.