Dhanteras 2023: Date, Time, Significance, and 5 Apps to Buy Digital Gold This Dhantrayodashi

Dhanteras 2023 is just around the corner, and it's time to prepare for the auspicious day dedicated to Lord Kuber and Goddess Lakshmi. Commonly known as Dhantrayodashi, this day holds immense significance as it marks the beginning of the Diwali festivities, symbolizing prosperity and wealth. Aside from its religious importance, Dhanteras is also an opportune time for investment, especially in gold and silver.

Dhanteras 2023: Date and Time

Dhanteras falls on the 13th lunar day of the Krishna Paksha of the Kartik month. This year, the auspicious day will be celebrated on November 10, two days before Diwali. For those planning to perform Lakshmi Puja, it's crucial to observe the Shubh Muhurat and Puja Vidhi.

On Dhanteras, Lakshmi Puja is recommended during Pradosh Kaal, which commences after sunset and lasts for approximately 2 hours and 24 minutes. The ideal time for Lakshmi Puja is during Pradosh Kaal, coinciding with the presence of Sthir Lagna.

As per Drik Panchang, the Dhanteras Puja Muhurat for 2023 starts from 5:47 pm to 7:43 pm, and the Pradosh Kaal will last from 5:30 pm to 8:08 pm. During this time, devotees clean their homes, decorate them with lanterns and rangoli, and purchase gold, silver, and utensils to usher in prosperity.

Best Time To Buy Gold on Dhanteras

For those looking to make gold investments, the most auspicious time to buy gold on November 10 begins at 12:35 pm and concludes at 06:40 am on November 11. This period is believed to enhance the positive impact of the investment and attract prosperity.

Dhanteras 2023: Significance

Dhanteras holds significance as it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean during the Samudra Manthan on the fortunate day of Trayodashi. Devotees worship her alongside Lord Kubera. Additionally, Dhanteras is known as Dhanwantari Triodasi or Dhanvantri Jayanti, celebrating the birth anniversary of the God of Ayurveda, Dhanvantri, who appeared during the Samudra Manthan.

5 Apps For Buying Digital Gold

In recent years, digital gold has gained popularity as a convenient and accessible form of investment. Several apps offer the opportunity to buy and sell digital gold, each with its unique features. Here are five popular apps to consider:

1. Paytm: Widely used for payments in India, Paytm also provides a digital gold platform in collaboration with MMTC-PAMP for purity and security.

2. PhonePe: Another popular payment app, PhonePe, offers digital gold in partnership with MMTC-PAMP and Safe Gold.

3. Google Pay: This digital payment platform allows users to buy and sell digital gold, partnering with MMTC-PAMP for its platform.

4. Amazon Pay: Amazon Pay, a digital payment service, facilitates the purchase of digital gold in collaboration with Safe Gold.

5. Digi Gold: Dedicated to digital gold transactions, DigiGold provides a user-friendly interface, recurring investments, gold loans, and physical gold delivery, partnering with Augmont Gold for security.

As you prepare for Dhanteras 2023, may your investments be as prosperous as the festival itself. Happy Dhanteras!