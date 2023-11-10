Dhanteras 2023: Lakshmi Puja Muhurat, Puja Vidhi and Remedies for Day 1 of Diwali

Dhanteras, the first day of Diwali, is celebrated yearly on the Trayodashi tithi of the Krishna Paksha of the Kartik month. On this day, Dhanvantari, the god of Ayurveda, appeared with a golden pot. This year, Dhanteras is celebrated today, November 10. There is a tradition of buying gold, silver and new utensils on this auspicious day. Buying on this day is said to multiply wealth by 13. It is believed that whoever buys on Dhanteras brings happiness and prosperity to their home. It is believed that items purchased on this day will bring auspicious results for many years to come.

DHANTERAS LAKSHMI PUJA MUHURAT

Devotees worship Lord Ganesha, Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber on this auspicious day. It is also customary to worship Lord Kuber and Dhanvantari together. Buying items made of gold, silver, brass or steel is considered auspicious, but avoid purchasing items made of iron or plastic. Donating to those in need is incredibly beneficial.

DHANTERAS PUJA MUHURAT 2023

• 6:46 AM to10:57 AM

• 12:36 PM to 01:46 PM

• 4:38 PM to 6:03 PM

• 9:07 PM to 10:43 PM

DHANTERAS PUJA METHOD 2023

1. Ganesha says, on the night of Dhanteras, he establishes Kuber and Dhanvantari towards the north.

2. Light a one-sided ghee lamp in front of both of them.

3. Offer white sweets to Kuber and yellow sweets to Dhanvantari.

4. First chant “Om Hreem Kuberaya Namah”.

5. Then recites “Dhanvantari Stotra” and takes the rasad.

6. On the day of Diwali, keep Kuber in the place of wealth and install Dhanvantari in the place of worship.

OPTIMAL TIME TO BUY IN DHANTERAS

It is considered good to go shopping during the auspicious season. According to the Hindu Panchang, the auspicious time for shopping is 12:35 pm. on November 10 until November 11 in the morning.

IMPORTANCE OF BUYING FROM DHANTERAS

Ganesha says that apart from utensils, gold and silver, the purchase of vehicles, real estate transactions, luxury goods and other household items during the auspicious time is considered auspicious. It is believed that property purchased on this day increases thirteen times.

WHAT TO BUY AT DHANTERAS?

1. Apart from gold and silver, it is auspicious to buy utensils, vehicles and Kuber Yantra on the day of Dhanteras.

2. Buying a broom on Dhanteras is also considered auspicious. It is believed that buying a broom on this day brings blessings to Goddess Lakshmi.

3. Bring home the whole coriander if you cannot buy any expensive items on the day of Dhanteras. Mother Lakshmi is happy with this.

4. Money is believed to be always present; apart from this, you can also buy Gomti Chakra.

MAKE THESE MEASUREMENTS ON DHANTERAS

1. Worship Lord Dhanvantari, Mata Lakshmi, Kuber and Lord Ganesha in Dhanteras.

2. Diseases can be cured by lighting lamps inside and outside the house on the day of Dhanteras.

3. By donating, the sins of a previous birth are washed away. Donating on Dhanteras has a special meaning.

4. If you donate before sunset on this day, you will have plenty of money. However, on this day, you cannot donate white cloth, rice, sugar, etc.

5. Worshiping animals on Dhanteras alleviates financial problems.