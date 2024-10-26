Dhanteras 2024: Date, Timings & Affordable Buys to Welcome Prosperity

Dhanteras, the auspicious beginning to Diwali, is celebrated by buying valuable items as a symbol of prosperity and good fortune. This year, Dhanteras or Kartik Trayodashi will begin on October 29 at 10:31 a.m. and conclude on October 30 at 1:15 p.m. Most people will observe it on October 30 based on the Udyathithi timing.

Traditional Purchases to Welcome Wealth

Buying new items on Dhanteras is widely seen as a way to invite good fortune. Popular purchases include gold, silver, vehicles, textiles, and utensils, all believed to please Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber, who are worshipped for wealth and prosperity. These purchases signify an abundance of blessings for the home.

Pocket-Friendly Items for Dhanteras

Not everyone may be able to buy high-value items, yet affordable options can also bring blessings. According to scriptures, simpler items like turmeric, black turmeric, and small metal utensils are meaningful purchases that can fit within a modest budget.

The Significance of Turmeric, Black Turmeric, and Metal Utensils

Turmeric is symbolic of Griha Lakshmi, or household prosperity, and purchasing it on Dhanteras is thought to invite the Goddess’s blessings. Black turmeric is also revered for its association with good fortune, and small metal utensils like spoons, bowls, or cups bring positive energy into the home. These items, available for under Rs 200, are believed to enhance financial stability, luck, and peace.