Dhanteras 2024: Essential Dos and Don’ts to Attract Prosperity and Health
Celebrate Dhanteras 2024 by following these essential rituals and avoiding common pitfalls to invite health, wealth, and happiness
Dhanteras, marking the beginning of the Diwali festivities, is considered an auspicious day to invite prosperity, health, and fortune into your life. Observing the key customs and avoiding certain actions can help enhance the positive energy surrounding this day. Here’s a complete guide on what to do and what to avoid on Dhanteras to welcome prosperity and peace into your home.
Dos for Dhanteras 2024
1. Perform Lakshmi Puja During Pradosh Kaal
Lakshmi Puja during the Pradosh Kaal, the two-hour window after sunset, is believed to be highly auspicious. This time is ideal for welcoming blessings and prosperity into your home. Ensure you gather all necessary items for the puja in advance.
2. Buy Brooms and Auspicious Items
Purchasing a broom on Dhanteras is symbolic of removing negative energies from the home, which attracts the blessings of Goddess Lakshmi. Additionally, it’s traditional to buy items like gold, silver coins, and idols of Lakshmi and Ganesha, as these are believed to bring auspicious energy.
3. Thoroughly Clean the House
A clean environment is thought to be favorable for the arrival of Goddess Lakshmi. Take the time to clean your home thoroughly before Dhanteras to make it welcoming for divine blessings.
4. Worship and Feed Cows
Feeding cows on Dhanteras holds special significance. Offering chapati and jaggery is a tradition that symbolizes respect and gratitude towards nature.
5. Honour Lord Dhanvantari by Supporting the Sick
Lord Dhanvantari, the divine healer, is honoured on this day. You can extend his blessings by offering medicines or help to the sick, embodying his spirit of healing and care.
6. Chant Lakshmi and Kuber Mantras
Reciting mantras dedicated to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber can create a positive atmosphere in your home, inviting prosperity and good fortune.
7. Buy Salt for Positivity
Purchasing salt on Dhanteras is considered auspicious, symbolizing the removal of negativity. You can use this salt in Diwali preparations or even for cleaning, as it is believed to purify the space.
Don’ts for Dhanteras 2024
1. Avoid Buying Sharp Objects
Refrain from purchasing sharp items such as knives, scissors, or forks, as they are believed to carry inauspicious energy on Dhanteras.
2. Do Not Sell Items
Dhanteras is traditionally a day for purchases rather than sales. Selling on this day is considered unfavorable, as it goes against the spirit of attracting wealth.
3. Avoid Non-Vegetarian and Tamsik Foods
Dhanteras is best celebrated with satvik, or pure foods. Avoid non-vegetarian dishes and ingredients like garlic, onions, and eggs. Opt for a simple, vegetarian spread instead.
4. Do Not Borrow Money
Avoid taking loans or borrowing money on Dhanteras, as this is thought to attract debt rather than wealth. It’s best to avoid any financial borrowing on this day.
5. Light Every Corner of Your Home
Use diyas and lamps to illuminate each area of your home. A well-lit space symbolizes the dispelling of darkness and the welcoming of good fortune.
6. Avoid Harmful Habits
Steer clear of negative activities like gambling and consuming alcohol. Instead, engage in positive and spiritually uplifting actions to enhance the auspiciousness of the day.
7. Refrain from Purchasing Black Items
Black items are associated with negative energy. It’s better to choose vibrant and positive colors like gold, yellow, orange, and red when shopping on Dhanteras.
By embracing these practices and avoiding certain actions, you can make the most of Dhanteras 2024 and attract prosperity, health, and happiness into your life.