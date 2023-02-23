Digital Learning Day
Highlights
The digital revolution has provided unparalleled access to information, and empowered people to do their own research, education, and learning. Digital Learning Day celebrates the use of digital technology in learning and in particular highlights innovative and forward-thinking us of technology for learning in the classroom.
