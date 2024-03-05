Live
- YS Jagan says several development initiatives taking place in AP
- Gouru Charita Reddy, is set to attend the Babu Super 6 Door to Door program at Kalluru Urban 19th Ward
- Launch Book by Tavva Venkataiah
- ‘Gaami’ clears censor; gets ‘A’
- Kadapa Municipal Commissioner inspects various sites in Vinayak Nagar
- Biomaterials contribute a lot to medical field: Expert
- Kesineni Chinni Promises Support for Poor and Weaker Sections in Vijayawada Parliament Constituency
- Babu Surety Bhavishyat ki guarantee program was organized today in Bapulapadu Mandal
- Prof Saraswati re-appointed to advisory group of ‘Seafood Watch’
- Eluru: UBI organises Pinkathon
Just In
Dissociative Identity Disorder Awareness Day 2024: Date, history and significance and all that you need to know
Dissociative Identity Disorder, formerly known as Multiple Personality Disorder, is a complex mental condition characterized by the presence of two or...
Dissociative Identity Disorder, formerly known as Multiple Personality Disorder, is a complex mental condition characterized by the presence of two or more distinct personality states or identities within a single individual. These distinct identities may have their own preferences, memories, and behaviours, which can lead to significant challenges in the individual's daily life. Common symptoms include impulsiveness, self-harm, anxiety, periods of dissociation, and fluctuating moods. Diagnosis often comes late, if at all, complicating the path to effective management.
Annual Commemoration
The purpose of Dissociative Identity Disorder Recognition Day is to shed light on the struggles faced by individuals with DID and to explore avenues for enhancing their quality of life. This segment provides key information about this observance.
Observance Date
Marked annually on March 5, Dissociative Identity Disorder Recognition Day this year will be observed on a Tuesday.
Origins and Therapy Approaches
Rooted in severe childhood trauma, including abuse and extreme stress, DID calls for comprehensive treatment strategies such as talk therapy, cognitive-behavioural therapy, and various forms of psychotherapy to address and manage its complexities.
The Essence of the Day
The observance serves as an opportunity to delve into our own personality facets, examining the influence of past traumas and stressors. It encourages those living with DID to articulate their experiences, fostering greater understanding and support within the community. The day emphasizes empathy towards affected individuals, advocating for increased knowledge and support mechanisms for those navigating the challenges of DID.
In summary, Dissociative Identity Disorder Recognition Day aims to amplify awareness, encourage empathy, and highlight the importance of early diagnosis and tailored therapeutic interventions. Engaging with this day provides a vital platform for advocacy, education, and support, contributing to the broader discourse on mental health and well-being.