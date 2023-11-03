Diwali 2023: Best places to experience the Festival of Lights in India

DIWALI 2023: Although Diwali is a popular festival across India, there are many regional variations regarding how the festival is celebrated. Observing and participating in Diwali rituals that are different from local celebrations can be a delightful and eye-opening experience. But this requires traveling to different parts of this vast country and seeing beyond the flashing lights.

From Ayodhya to Jaipur to Amritsar, every state or region has its own way of celebrating the festival of lights in a unique way. Diwali, this year will be celebrated on November 12. With a mix of contemporary mix and a traditional touch, celebrations come alive in different locations. Here are five popular Indian destinations to celebrate Diwali.

Ayodhya

This year, the UP government aims to set a world record by lighting 21 lakh diyas during the state-funded Depotsav celebrations in Ayodhya. (Image: Shutterstock)

Ayodhya can easily be defined as the epicenter of Diwali celebrations. The city, believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama, is illuminated to symbolically commemorate the king's return from him after 14 years in exile. The special aarti performed on the banks of the Sarayu River offers spiritual tranquility to both devotees and visitors. This year Diwali in Ayodhya will be even special. The government aims to set a world record by lighting 21 lakh diyas during the state-funded Depotsav celebrations.

Goa

When one thinks of Goa, they think of Christmas and New Year celebrations. However, Diwali in Goa is a unique event. Many Goan Hindus celebrate Diwali by observing Naraka Chaturdashi. According to the mythological tale, Narakasura asked for a blessing from the goddess Bhudevi. He wanted people to celebrate her death with colorful celebrations. This blessing was granted to him. Therefore, on the day of Diwali, many communities build effigies of Narakasura and then burn them. Many of these effigies are several meters high and are burned during public events or fairs.

Jaipur

Diwali festivities in Jaipur begin with Dhanteras, which falls two days before Diwali. The entire city is decorated with lights. You have to climb the Nahargarh Fort to enjoy the impressive and illuminated cityscape of Jaipur from above. Iconic places and markets like Jal Mahal, Johri Bazar and Chaura Rasta seem surreal during Diwali.

Amritsar

The holy city of Amritsar is mainly known for the Golden Temple. However, the city comes alive especially during Diwali as the Sikh festival of Bandi Chhor Divas overlaps with Diwali. The Bandi Chor Divas commemorates the release of Guru Hargobind and 52 other prisoners from Gwalior Fort, where they were imprisoned by the Mughal king Jahangir. The Sikh festival is celebrated by lighting houses, distributing sweets and holding kirtans. It is interesting to see the overlap of Hindu and Sikh traditions in Amritsar during Diwali.

Varanasi

Varanasi is known for celebrating Dev Deepawali, a festival dedicated to the victory of Lord Shiva over the demon Tripurasur. One must experience this distinct Deepawali during which devotees bathe in the holy water of the Ganges river in the morning. At dusk, the steps of Ravidas Ghat on the bank of the Ganges are illuminated with more than a million diyas of earth. It is believed that during Dev Deepawali, the gods descend to earth to pay homage to the sacred river Ganges.