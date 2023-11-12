Diwali 2023: Tips for a Safe and Happy Deepavali Celebration

Diwali, celebrated today, Sunday, November 12, is an auspicious Hindu festival celebrated with much pomp and splendour across India. People decorate their houses with lights, diyas and flowers, dress up in ethnic outfits and spend a gala time with their family, friends or relatives. A special part of Diwali also bursts firecrackers. Kids may primarily enjoy this fun activity, but adults may also enjoy the joy of reselling cookies.

While Diwali is an occasion that calls for togetherness and celebration, the festival should be celebrated with caution due to the involvement of fire. Before we dive into the festive fever, here are some dos and don'ts for a safer Diwali:

Do’s And Don’ts For A Safer Diwali

DO’S

1. Cotton clothing: Before breastfeeding firecrackers, make sure that all members of your family, especially children, wear cotton clothing. Since synthetic materials ignite quickly, they can be quite dangerous and should be avoided.

2. Tight-fitting clothing: Try to wear clothing that completely covers your arms and legs. Flowing and long clothing has the risk of catching fire quickly. For women wearing a dupatta, make sure the drape is attached properly.

3. Quality of firecrackers: Only buy firecrackers from authorized manufacturers and always read the instructions carefully before using them. High-quality firecrackers reduce the possibility of accidents.

4. Emergency Contact: Accidents do not come with a warning. In case of any accident, keep emergency contact numbers of ambulance, doctors and police stations handy. You can also save the numbers of your close friends and family in case of an emergency.

5. Fire Extinguisher: When using firecrackers, keep a fire extinguisher nearby. To put out a small fire, a bucket of water or sand can also be useful.

DON’TS

1. Children alone: Always be present with your children and the children when they are breaking cookies. Don't leave them alone.

2. Keep small children away: Babies and small children should not be brought close to firecrackers as they might get scared or try to touch the crackers with their bare hands.

3. Indoors: Do not light firecrackers indoors. Even lighting flares that are considered not so dangerous indoors should be avoided. It should always be lit outdoors.

4. Containers: You should never place firecrackers inside glass jars or tin containers to obtain the sound effect. They can lead to extremely dangerous results.

5. Animals: Animals are terrified by the sound of firecrackers. Even if you don't have a pet, don't break crackers in front of stray animals when they are nearby.