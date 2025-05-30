Live
- Justice Varma indicted: 10 eyewitnesses confirmed cash among 55 questioned, say sources
- WHO calls for maternal vaccine, monoclonal antibody to protect babies against RSV
- Jharkhand seeks Rs 3.03 lakh crore from 16th Finance Commission for development
- Massimiliano Allegri joins AC Milan after Conceicao’s sacking
- Two cops mandatory on every school trip across Gujarat: DGP Vikas Sahay
- Nykaa’s Q4 profit drops 28 pc on-quarter, total income dips
- Justice Varma probe: Was the question of how the fire started left unanswered?
- Justice Varma inquiry: Can the presence of cash alone imply guilt? ask sources
- Asian Athletics C'ships: Gulveer wins 5000m gold; Pooja bags women's high jump gold, Parul breaks women’s steeplechase NR
- Chandrababu Naidu Champions Wealth Creation for Welfare at CII Conference
DIY Natural Face Packs for Skin Firmness and a Youthful Glow
Revitalise your skin naturally with these DIY face packs, designed to tighten skin, boost collagen, and restore youthful radiance
