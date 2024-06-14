DJ Carnivore to electrify at ‘Fly: Feel the High’

Hyderabad is set for an electrifying night as renowned DJ and producer Carnivore takes the stage at Fly: Feel the High on June 15th. Known for his distinctive style that blends euphoric breakdowns, energetic builds, and bouncy drops, Carnivore has been captivating audiences since 2014.

Hailing from New Delhi, Carnivore began his career with a memorable debut at the Westin Gurgaon and has since become a prominent name in the Bollywood commercial music scene. BTOR continues to make waves with his latest project, solidifying his reputation as a dynamic and innovative artist.

Fly: Feel the High, a popular hotspot in Hyderabad, is not just about music; it also offers a wide variety of delicious food, making it the perfect venue for a night out. Guests can enjoy an array of culinary delights while experiencing Carnivore's pulsating beats. The venue's commitment to providing a top-notch dining experience ensures that attendees will have an unforgettable night.

Carnivore's performance is eagerly anticipated by fans and music enthusiasts alike. His ability to create an immersive and exhilarating atmosphere promises to make this event one of the highlights of the year. Whether you are a long-time follower of Carnivore or new to his music, Fly: Feel the High on June 15th is the place to be for an unforgettable evening of music, food, and fun.