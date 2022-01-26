Do your bit for your country

Ajay Gupta is a serial entrepreneur and has multiple ventures across Education, Healthcare, Edtech, and Retail. He is the founder and CEO at Bachpan Play School and Academic Heights Public School. Both these schools have over 1200 and 120 branches across India, respectively. He is the Co-founder of Rishihood University in Haryana which aims to provide quality education to its students. He believes in the power of education and wants more people to know the powers that they uphold so that they can work upon it to deliver what the country needs. He has shared his 36 years of entrepreneurial experience in his book "Decoding Business Minds" and he often pens down his thoughts. On this Republic Day, he has expressed his thoughts on what we can do to be a good citizen and improve our country with The Hans India.

Do you remember when was the last time you cleaned your street? Can you tell when was the last time you watered those plants and trees on the side of your road? When did you feed the birds coming to your terrace? When was the last time you helped your neighbor? Do you remember the place in the park where you thought of growing a tree? When was the last time you repaired your home's water harvesting system?

Recall once in a while exactly why you refused to do carpooling. Perhaps you will also remember that the electric car was lost because of your maths. Why didn't you help the poor that day? Do you still hesitate to carry a cloth bag from home? Is it now time for you to keep track of dry and wet waste? Or maybe you still burn garbage in the drum as quietly as every time. Maybe you still use plastic bags.

Yes, it's okay that you love your sparkling car. But I have also seen how you get angry with your driver when he does not wash your car with a pipe. Also, I have witnessed the way you celebrate every day with firecrackers and how you keep the lights open unnecessarily.

Let's do our bit for the country now. Wake up and promise that you will take care of your country as much as you care for your family and society. Try to live once by raising the slogan of Swadeshi. Think of staying once in the fields and the villages with the farmers during the holidays. Also, strive to enquire about the well-being of the families of our military men. For once, instead of cursing the government, you should see yourself fulfilling some of the responsibilities. Come on, let's pledge that whatever we do from today, we will try to do our bit for the country too.

We are Indians and we should always be proud to be Indians. Why don't we all take a vow on this 26th January that while doing all our work, we will take responsibility towards our country along with us? I believe that we can at least do this much for our country.

