Does Lemon And Turmeric Prevent Coronavirus???

Well, the whole world is worrying about Corona and all the scientists are busy in finding out the vaccine for this deadly disease. Amidst the increase of Corona patients and death tolls in the USA and Italy, a few people are creating rumours about the home remedies which treat Corona.

We say just stop believing them… One among the best rumours is that spreading of 'Lemon & Turmeric' will prevent coronavirus.

The main reason behind this rumour becoming popular is, lemon being vitamin c rich, antibacterial and citric acid-rich, people think it acts against the virus by killing it.

Coming to turmeric, it is an age-old remedy for any health issue, isn't it??? The curcumin active compound is actually proven to cure many diseases, so people thought it also cures Corona. But there is no scientifically proven fact. Turmeric has anti-inflammatory and anti-oxidant properties along with many beneficial compounds which help healing wounds as well.

So, dear people stop believing the rumours and the only way to stay away from Corona is to maintain social distance and stay safe by being locked at home.

Stay safe and stay happy…