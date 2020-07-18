Don’t let the gloom dull your bloom this season!

Gloves

Colourful, waterproof gloves are a must, you will not be stepping down much, but just in case you get down to purchase those essentials you need a good pair of gloves.

Masks

You can wear bright coloured masks on a dull day which could also match your outfit. Flipkart has a plethora of masks available ranging in different patterns that promise to brighten your day and uplift your mood. You can also opt for affordable designer masks such as Sheetal's creations to amp up your monsoon style.

Bring that pop of colour

The ideal way to beat the dull weather and brighten up an otherwise gloomy day during the monsoon is by adorning a bright-coloured costume. You can dress up for zoom calls or meeting, or virtual date that you have been waiting for! Keep away whites and pastels that can add up on your laundry bag and bill, and flaunt bright colours such as fuchsia pinks, sprightly blues, bright yellows, and other such happy colours.

Stylish raincoats

The days you are going out, up your monsoon ensemble with the right raincoat or windcheater. A bright coloured raincoat is perfect for an overcast day while browns and beiges are neutral shades that work well on any day. If you are keen to show off your attire, then go for a transparent raincoat in neon colours.

Opt for waterproof bags

Keep everything safe yet flaunt your style this monsoon by opting for nylon and transparent bags. This will keep all your valuables secure and dry when it rains. Moreover, it will be handier along with prepping up your style game.