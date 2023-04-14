Dr B R Ambedkar birth anniversary today

April 14, 1891: The Constitution of India was designed and prepared by Dr Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar, also known as the father and chief architect of the Indian Constitution.

A jurist, economist, politician as well as social reformer, Bhimrao Ramji Ambedkar was born on April 14, 1891. He dedicated his entire life to social justice and the rights of the backward sections of the society.

His social and political vision not only made a significant contribution to India's freedom struggle during British rule but also shaped the future of Independent India to a great extent. He was one of renowned lawyers and headed the drafting committee of the Indian Constitution.