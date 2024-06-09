Early diagnosis crucial as brain tumour cases rise globally

On June 8, World Brain Tumour Day drew attention to the escalating incidence of brain tumours worldwide, with health experts emphasizing the pivotal role of early detection for better patient outcomes.

Brain tumours, abnormal growths of cells within the brain, present a formidable health challenge affecting thousands annually. In India alone, the International Association of Cancer Registries (IARC) reported over 28,000 new cases of brain tumours each year, leading to more than 24,000 deaths annually.

The prognosis for brain tumours can vary widely depending on timely intervention. Health professionals highlighted that untreated cases can severely impact cognitive functions such as learning, decision-making, and concentration, and in worst cases, prove fatal.

Children are also significantly affected by brain tumours, although the exact causes remain unclear. Factors such as family history of the disease, previous exposure to ionizing radiation during cancer treatment, and a history of blood cancer are known to increase the risk.

Dr. Prashant Kumar Chaudhary, Director of Neurosurgery at Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute in Delhi, highlighted the increased risk associated with ionizing radiation exposure. “Patients undergoing cancer treatment involving radiation are at higher risk of developing brain tumours. Additionally, individuals with a family history of the disease or those who have battled childhood cancer face heightened susceptibility.”

Stress, a pervasive modern-day concern, was also identified as a potential contributing factor by Dr. Praveen Gupta, Principal Director & Chief of Neurology at Fortis Hospital. “Amid the fast-paced lifestyle, stress can unknowingly exacerbate neurological health issues, potentially fostering an environment conducive to brain tumour growth.”

To mitigate these risks, experts advised practicing mindfulness meditation and creating moments of mental clarity to bolster overall mental health. Regarding treatment, early detection and intervention by skilled neurosurgeons are crucial. Dr. Amitabh Chanda, Senior Consultant in Neurosurgery (Brain and Spine) at RN Tagore Hospital, outlined the multidimensional approach to treating brain tumours. “Surgical intervention remains the cornerstone of treatment, tailored to the tumour’s characteristics, location, and size. Advanced techniques such as Awake Craniotomy, neuro-navigation, and intraoperative neuro-monitoring enhance surgical precision and improve patient outcomes.”

In cases requiring additional therapies, such as radiation or chemotherapy, personalized treatment plans are devised based on comprehensive imaging studies, including MRI and CT scans.

Despite these advancements, the majority of brain tumours are non-hereditary, underscoring the importance of proactive health management and early medical consultation for any concerning symptoms.

The observance of World Brain Tumour Day served as a reminder of the urgent need for continued research, public awareness, and healthcare initiatives aimed at combating this complex disease. As cases continue to rise globally, early diagnosis remains a cornerstone in the fight against brain tumours, offering hope for improved quality of life and better treatment outcomes for patients worldwide.