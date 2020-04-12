Easter 2020: History Behind The Easter Day Celebrations

Easter Sunday is considered a holy day for all the Christians. This day falls after two days of Good Friday. Amidst the Covid-19 disease, all of them are celebrating this holy festival staying at their homes itself. Generally, people visit Churches and offer prayers and also prepare their yummy Easter dishes and share them with their dear ones on this festive day.

But as the Coronavirus made everyone sit at their homes, this year's Easter Day is celebrated staying at homes. But no need to worry! You can still happily prepare those yummy Easter specials and offer prayers at your condo's.

We Hans India have come up with the history of Easter Day for all our readers… Have a look!

What Is Easter?

Easter day is a holy day and according to history, Christians believe that the resurrection of Lord Jesus has been done on this holy day. It becomes the third day after Jesus was crucified by Romans roughly in 30 A.D. People consider this day as the victory over the sin that occurred on Good Friday. So, Easter falls exactly after three days of Jesus crucifixion.

Easter also follows the period of fasting called as 'Lent'. Lent actually begins on Ash Wednesday and ends on Good Friday which falls on the day of Jesus crucifixion. This 40-day period was established by Pope Gregory 1.

Coming to the Easter week, this Passion Week includes:

Palm Sunday – The day when Jesus entered Jerusalem.

Maundy Thursday – The Last Supper where Jesus met with his discipline to observe pass over.

Good Friday – When Jesus crucified on the Cross.

Easter Day – Resurrection of Jesus from the Tomb.

Why This Day is Called As Easter???

According to history, the early name of Easter was hebdomada alba or 'white week'. While Easter means the 'Season of growing Sun' or 'The season of new birth'. Before naming this day officially, this week was called as the 'White Week' according to Latins.

History Of Easter Eggs

Easter Eggs also hold importance on this holy day as people consider Eggs as the symbol of life. And as festival falls in Spring season, people decorate and dye the eggs making them look awesome. They make eggs become a part of their celebration of Christ's resurrection. People also make yummy dishes with eggs and have them on this holy day.

So guys, this is the history behind the Easter Day… We request everyone to celebrate this festival at home to stay away from the novel virus Corona.