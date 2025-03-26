Eid glam: From lipsticks to perfumes, get ready for the festivities with these must have products in your vanity!

Eid is just around the corner, and it’s time to get your beauty game on point! Whether you're prepping for a family gathering, a festive outing, or a special celebration, having the right products in your vanity can help you shine. Here’s a list of must-have beauty essentials that will have you feeling and looking fabulous this Eid:

Kay Beauty lipstick : Every girl needs a trust-worthy matte lipstick, and this one by Kay Beauty is one that doesn’t smudge, budge or nudge from your lips. The Kay Beauty Matte Drama Lipstick is here to give you luxurious matte lips and unleash the power of a long stay. Its velvet-y luxe texture is what makes it the most coveted of all matte lipsticks, and spells pure opulence. You can take your pick from 24 shades ranging from pinks and nudes to mauves and plums, that will flatter all Indian skin tones.











Lakme Eyeconic Collection - Eye Regime Kit: Create stunning, bold eyes with the smudge-proof, waterproof Lakmé Eyeconic Kajal. With 22 hours of long-lasting wear, it ensures your eyes stay defined without the need for touch-ups—perfect for Eid celebrations that go on all day and night. Elevate your lashes with the Lakmé Eyeconic Volume Mascara. Infused with calendula extract and castor oil, it volumizes and lifts your lashes without weighing them down. Smudge-resistant and water-resistant, it stays intact for up to 8 hours, so you can enjoy your festive moments without worrying about touch-ups. Define your eyes with the rich, intense color of Lakmé Eyeconic Liquid Eyeliner. Its water-based formula ensures smooth application and long-lasting shine, keeping your look fresh and glamorous throughout your Eid festivities. These must-have products from Lakmé will keep you looking your best, from dawn to dusk, making them the perfect choice for a flawless Eid makeup look!













Engage L’amante Oud: This exceptional fragrance is a captivating blend of oud, amber, and rich woods, enhanced by soothing lavender and warm, spicy balsams. The result is a unique scent that balances freshness with warmth, evoking a sense of mystery and sensuality. Ideal for nighttime and special occasions, it envelops you in an alluring aura that lasts long into the evening. With its deep, complex notes and exceptional longevity, this fragrance is a must-have for anyone looking to make a bold, unforgettable impression.













Iba Festa Color Pop Nail Polish : Iba Fest Color Pop Nail Polish offers an exceptional color payoff with a flawless, high-shine finish that lasts. Its premium, chip-resistant formula ensures a smooth and even application with just one stroke, providing a beautiful, polished look. Perfect for celebrating Eid, this nail polish allows you to indulge in vibrant, trendy colors while keeping your values intact. Formulated to be halal, it is free from harmful chemicals and is 100% safe for Muslim women, as it is water-permeable, allowing your nails to stay stylish while maintaining the integrity of wudu. Make this Eid extra special with Iba Fest Color Pop Nail Polish – the ideal choice for those who want to look fabulous and stay true to their faith.











Moroccanoil Luminous Hair Spray: Achieve flawless, long-lasting hairstyles this Eid with Moroccanoil Luminous Hairspray. This hairspray provides a flexible, long-lasting hold, ensuring your hair stays beautifully styled throughout the day while remaining light, brushable, and free from flakes. Infused with nourishing, antioxidant-rich argan oil, it helps keep your hair hydrated and healthy, perfect for Eid celebrations. Its lightweight formula allows for easy application, and the reflective shield of shine combats frizz and humidity, leaving your locks soft and radiant. With Moroccanoil Hairspray, you can trust that your Eid hairstyle will look stunning and stay intact, no matter the occasion.













Pippa Bella Ring: Elevate your Eid glam with the bold and stylish Gold Contemporary Abstract Ring Set of 6 from Pippa Bella. This stunning collection of rings features a mix of unique shapes and textures, making it a perfect jewelry staple for the festive season. Whether you’re dressing up for a family gathering or an evening celebration, these rings add a chic, statement-making touch to your look. Pair them with your Eid attire for a luxe finish, or wear them to add a touch of elegance to your outfit. With Pippa Bella rings, you're guaranteed to shine bright and make a lasting impression this Eid!









