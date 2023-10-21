Embracing the Royal Hue: Purple Outfits for Navratri Day 8

As the joyous festival of Navratri reaches its eighth day, known as Durga Ashtami, the aura is painted in the regal shades of purple. This colour, representing luxury, power, and spirituality, is the perfect choice to adorn yourself and enhance the festive spirit. Let's explore the significance of purple and how you can incorporate this majestic hue into your Durga Ashtami attire.



1. The Royal Symbolism of Purple: Purple has long been associated with royalty, luxury, and elegance. It's a colour that carries a sense of regality, making it a fitting choice for a festival that celebrates the divine feminine energy. Wearing purple on Durga Ashtami not only honours the goddess but also reflects a sense of empowerment and grace.

2. Traditional Attire with a Modern Twist: Whether you choose a traditional saree, lehenga, or anarkali suit, purple adds a contemporary touch to your festive attire. Opt for rich fabrics like silk, velvet, or brocade in varying shades of purple to create a striking look. Embellishments like sequins, zari, and intricate embroidery will add a touch of opulence to your ensemble.

3. Accessorise with Elegance: Complement your purple outfit with gold or silver accessories to create a balanced and sophisticated look. Statement jewellery such as jhumkas, maang tikka, or a statement neckpiece can elevate your ensemble. A purple bindi or bangles can add a subtle yet impactful touch to your overall appearance.

4. Play with Shades: Purple is a versatile colour that comes in various shades ranging from deep eggplant to lavender. Choose a shade that resonates with your personal style and skin tone. Darker shades exude a sense of richness, while lighter shades offer a softer, more ethereal look.

5. Men's Festive Fashion: Purple isn't limited to women's fashion; men can also embrace this royal hue for Durga Ashtami celebrations. A purple kurta paired with churidar or dhoti can create a traditional yet contemporary look. Adding a contrasting dupatta or stole can enhance the overall appeal.

6. Children's Delight: For the little ones, purple outfits can add a playful yet festive touch. Lehengas for girls and kurta-pajamas for boys in shades of purple can make them feel part of the festive celebrations. Embellishments like sequins or small motifs add a touch of charm.

7. Makeup Magic: Complete your Durga Ashtami look with makeup that complements your purple attire. Opt for a bold lip color in shades of plum or berry and accentuate your eyes with kohl and eyeshadows in complementing tones. A bindi can add the perfect finishing touch.

Navratri Day 8, Durga Ashtami, is a celebration of strength, courage, and divinity. Wearing purple outfits not only adds to the festive fervor but also allows you to embody the regal spirit of the occasion. So, embrace the richness of purple, adorn yourself with elegance, and let the royal hue enhance your festive vibes on this auspicious day. Happy Navratri!