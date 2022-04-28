Delhi govt slaps Rs 50L fine on North MCD for Bhalswa landfill fire

New Delhi: Delhi government on Thursday imposed a fine of Rs 50 lakhs on North Delhi Municipal Corporation in connection with Bhalswa landfill fire.

On Tuesday, a massive fire broke out at North Delhi's Bhalswa landfill.

After the investigation of the fire case, the Delhi Pollution control Committee(DPCC) submitted the report to the Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday.

It has alleged negligence on the part of MCD in its report. Minister Gopal Rai has imposed fine on the basis of DPCC investigation report.

Four fire tenders are still working to bring down the flames. Gopal Rai, on Wednesday, blamed "corruption" in the municipal corporation as one of the reasons for frequent fires at landfills in the city.

Reportedly, three incidents of fire have been reported this year at east Delhi's Ghazipur landfill site.