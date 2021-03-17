Delhi most polluted capital, Minister cites efforts to clean air

Delhi: Delhi's air quality has improved by nearly 15 per cent in 2020 as compared to 2019, but the city still ranks as the 10th most polluted in the world and the most polluted national capital across the world, as per a report.

According to the World Air Quality Report for 2020, released recently, Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh), which falls under the National Capital Territory (NCR), is the second most polluted city in the world after China's Xinjiang.

The report also says all the rest of the 10 top polluted cities are from India -- Bulandshahr, Bisrakh Jalalpur, Noida, Greater Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow (all in UP), and Bhiwadi (Rajasthan) and then, Delhi.

Responding to this report, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said that the condition of the national capital has improved gradually. Citing survey reports, he said that Delhi pollution levels have fallen 15 per cent due to the various initiatives taken by the Delhi government.

"The Delhi government has taken various initiatives to reduce city's air pollution. We are working on a fuel change policy, a progressive Electric Vehicle policy, installing smog guns in worse-affected areas," he said.

"Delhi is the first city in the country to shut down its power thermal plants. Our government has shown a clear intention to eliminate pollution and brought about several steps to do so, thereby attempting to make Delhi more environment-friendly," he said.