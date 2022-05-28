Partly cloudy sky, light rain, thundershowers likely in J&K

Srinagar: Weather remained inclement in Jammu and Kashmir during the last 24 hours as the MeT department forecast partly cloudy sky with light rain and thundershowers towards the afternoon on Saturday.

"Partly cloudy sky with light rain/thundershowers towards the afternoon are likely during the next 24 hours in J&K", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recored 13.2 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 10.3 and Gulmarg 4 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Drass in Ladakh had 5.1, Leh 6.9 and Kargil 9.8 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu registered 22.6 degrees, Katra 18.7, Batote 13.7, Banihal 15 and Bhaderwah 15.2 as the minimum temperature.