Temperature crosses 40 degree in northern India

New Delhi: No heat wave Conditions are likely over the country on Thursday but heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Coastal & South interior Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal on April 16, said the Ministry of Earth Sciences.

However, heat wave conditions were observed in isolated pockets over Saurashtra and Kutch and Haryana on April 14.

According to the National Weather Forecasting Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), maximum temperatures more than 40 degree centigrade were recorded at most places over East Uttar Pradesh; at many places over Haryana, Chandigarh & Delhi, Gangetic West Bengal and West Rajasthan; at a few places over Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and West Uttar Pradesh and at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Odisha, Jharkhand and Marathwada.

As per the IMD, thunderstorm with lightning, hail & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Telangana; with lightning, hail & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) also likely at isolated places over Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Odisha and Chhattisgarh; with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over Rayalaseema, Marathwada; lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad, Rajasthan and Punjab.

"Heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Odisha, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Heat Wave conditions very likely in isolated pockets over Haryana and Saurashtra & Kutch," the IMD said.

While on Friday thunderstorm with lightning, hail & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) is very likely at isolated places over Jammu, Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan & Muzaffarabad; with lightning and gusty winds (speed reaching 40-50 kmph) at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya; with lightning & gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) at isolated places over Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal and Kerala & Mahe and with lightning at isolated places over East Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Odisha, Coastal Andhra Pradesh & Yanam, Rayalaseema, Arunachal Pradesh, Andaman & Nicobar Islands, Karnataka and Lakshadweep.

Heavy rainfall is very likely at isolated places over Coastal and South Interior Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Duststorm/Thunderstorm with gusty winds (speed reaching 30-40 kmph) very likely at isolated places over West Rajasthan.