World Ocean Day: Netizens Posts To Make People Remember The Significance Of The Oceans

Due to the coronavirus pandemic that devastated the world last year, this is the second year of a fully virtual commemoration of the United Nations World Oceans Day. The United Nations has invited individuals to participate in a virtual event by clicking on a link.

Tess Felix used a unique way to showcase the effects of plastics in the Ocean body through their paintings.





Tess Felix uses colorful bits of ocean debris to create playful, mosaic portraits of thought leaders and activists in the marine plastics space. Her work employs humor to tell a serious story of our plastic consumption and its effect on our ocean. More at https://t.co/chRzlXU2gv pic.twitter.com/neIUhjLN25 — World Ocean Day (@WorldOceansDay) June 5, 2021





Some popular pages like identity V had posted and reminded people to protect our oceans and the beautiful creatures lying in the Ocean bed.





Detectives! It's World Ocean Day today! Let's protect our oceans and the wonderful life that reside in our beautiful seas!🌊#IdentityV #Ocean #Day pic.twitter.com/bpD5e6aQOK — Identity V (@GameIdentityV) June 8, 2021





On World Oceans Day, we are proud to be ranked 1st in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings for UN Sustainable Development Goal 14: Life Below Water. — University of Plymouth (@PlymUni) June 3, 2021











