World Ocean Day: Netizens Posts To Make People Remember The Significance Of The Oceans
On World Oceans Day, Tuesday, June 8, the United Nations (UN) called for long-term measures and a halt to plastic pollution in order to save the oceans.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic that devastated the world last year, this is the second year of a fully virtual commemoration of the United Nations World Oceans Day. The United Nations has invited individuals to participate in a virtual event by clicking on a link.
Tess Felix used a unique way to showcase the effects of plastics in the Ocean body through their paintings.
Several tweets are made to make people remember the significance of the day and its need.
Some popular pages like identity V had posted and reminded people to protect our oceans and the beautiful creatures lying in the Ocean bed.
Some more views posted you need to look for: