Ever tried organic colours for hair? 

Visakhapatnam: A lot of research on ammonia-free hair colour has been carried out. But ever experimented with organic colours for the tresses? Etikoppaka-based artisan C V Raju, who shot to fame with Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioning his name during the recently-aired 'Mann Ki Baat', says they are a safe option for colouring the hair compared to the myriad dye brands laced with harsh chemicals.

Though product diversification is one of the aspects the artisan is focussing on, Raju says that naturally-derived colours act as an effective substitute for hair dye, provided they are incorporated in the right proportions and with proper guidance.

Raju's extensive research on natural dyes and their diverse application for over 35 years made him offer sustainable solutions to youngsters who seek his suggestion for their hair problems. "Earlier, grey hair used to bother those who are above 50 years. But now even a 20-year-old suffers from greying.

Instead of treating the hair and the scalp to harsh chemicals present in readymade dyes, concoction of Terminalia Chebula, 'karakkai' in local dialect, and 'putta mannu' (soil collected from a molehill) work well for colouring the hair. "Karakkai is extensively used in Ayurveda for making healing potions. Since it has therapeutic properties, it is also recommended to treat certain allergies, indigestion and sore throat. Its brew when mixed with 'putta mannu' acts as a natural hair dye," explains Raju.

Depending on a person's hair volume, Raju says the ratio of the putta mannu and karakkai varies. "Also, as each metal reacts to a natural colouring agent in a different manner, the karakkai concoction can be made in an iron oak to derive a darker shade for the hair," reasons Raju.

Apart from karakkai for hair colour, Raju recommends application of Terminalia Bellirica, gooseberry (amla) powder and Brahmi powder for improved hair growth.

When N Siva Prasad, a farmer, experienced grey hair problem five years ago, he sought Raju's suggestion. "There is a considerable change in the quality of my hair. Fortunately, greying has been controlled as I use karakkai brew mixed with putta mannu pack for my hair every 15-20 days," says Siva Prasad.

Exercising caution while applying any type of hair dye, renowned dermatologist G Raghu Rama Rao says, "One can go for self-test by applying a little portion of the dye behind the ears or near the forearm and leave it for 48 hours. Avoid using the dye if any local reaction takes place. Contact dermatitis is a common allergy developed by some due to application of hair dye."

If one develops redness or irritation or oozing discharge from the eyes or an itchy scalp, Dr Raghu Rama Rao warns against the use of any hair dye. To avoid developing allergy, the doctor suggests to go for Para-Phenylenediamine (PPD) and ammonia free hair colour.