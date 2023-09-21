Experience the irresistible aroma of Hatti Kaapi’s signature coffee at the World Coffee Conference & Expo 2023!

Hatti Kaapi - India’s most loved traditional hand-crafted South Indian filter coffee, will enjoy a prominent presence at the World Coffee Conference & Expo 2023 (WCC2023) to be held in Bengaluru later next week. The brand that has grown to 150+ outlets across 9 cities pan India over the last 14 years, will be looking at forging new partnerships, aimed at expansion in new markets.

While speaking about Hatti Kaapi and the brand’s participation at WCC2023, U S Mahendar - Founder Director and CEO, said, “We’re excited to be a part of World Coffee Conference & Expo 2023 and bring with us the goodness of handcrafted filter coffee. We source our coffee beans from the plantations nestled in the traditional coffee growing regions of southern India, where coffee has been an inherent part of the lives of the local communities. We work directly with selective estates to ensure the consistency and quality of our coffee beans. At this Conference Hatti Kaapi will be presenting the real flavours of Indian Coffee”

Hatti Kaapi reckoned serving traditional hand-crafted South Indian filter coffee and black version of coffee, native food, authentic tea, merchandise, freshly ground coffee powder, and more. After beginning its illustrious journey in 2009 in Bengaluru, with a vision to provide authentic filter coffee to ardent lovers of coffee, Hatti Kaapi is very popular for being inclusive and rich in culture has optimised its early-mover advantage and built a strong presence in the market. Today, Hatti Kaapi is present in various formats at airports, commercial establishments, corporate offices, malls, hospitals, universities, banks and cineplexes across the country.

The brand sources its coffee beans from the plantations nestled in the traditional coffee growing regions of Chickamagalur, Sakleshpur and kodagu from southern India, where coffee has been an inherent part of the lives of the local communities. Hatti Kaapi works directly with selective estates to ensure the consistency and quality of its coffee beans.

The 2023 edition of the World Coffee Conference & Expo will mark the debut of the international event in Asia. Scheduled to be held in Bengaluru from 25th to 28th September 2023, the fifth edition of this global congregation will bring together leaders and decision-makers from over 80 countries, and serve as a grand podium to discuss, debate, and collaborate on building a sustainable coffee industry. WCC2023 will feature B2B exhibitions, skill-building workshops, a global CEO conclave, and networking events – all cantered around the theme of WCC2023 - ‘Sustainability Through Circular Economy and Regenerative Agriculture’.

The World Coffee Conference and Expo 2023 will witness the attendance of over 2000 delegates from more than 80 countries, featuring representatives and owners of coffee startups, coffee roasters, speciality coffee growers and small farmers who will showcase their products at the event. The expo will present exciting opportunities to entrepreneurs, retailers, cafe-business owners and key stakeholders of India’s coffee and tea industry, and business leaders looking for investment opportunities.