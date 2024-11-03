Exploring the dark allure of Goa’s gambling scene

Anurag Tripathi is an accomplished author whose latest novel, ‘The Goa Gambit,’ delves into the thrilling and murky world of Goa’s gambling scene. With a rich background in creative writing and screenwriting, he masterfully crafts narratives that blend suspense with complex characters, drawing readers into the depths of human experiences.

In ‘The Goa Gambit,’ Tripathi brings to life a gripping narrative that explores the glamorous yet sinister side of Goa’s gambling scene. His background in Advanced Creative Writing from The University of Oxford and a Master Class in Screenwriting with the renowned Aaron Sorkin contribute to his storytelling prowess, making this book a compelling read. The novel takes readers on a roller-coaster ride through the vibrant casinos of Goa, revealing the power dynamics, ambition, and the darker side of human nature.

Tripathi’s exploration of Goa’s underbelly began with a chance encounter during one of his visits to the state. On a flight, he met a young compulsive gambler carrying a bag filled with 2 lakh rupees. Intrigued by this encounter, Tripathi engaged in conversation with the gambler, who shared a riveting story involving sex, booze, and gambling. This unexpected meeting sparked Tripathi’s curiosity about the influx of villagers from northern India to Goa’s casinos, prompting him to research the murky world of gambling. He reflects, “Flawed, dark characters are inherently intriguing. Readers are often drawn to stories that take them outside their comfort zones, and The Goa Gambit promises a thrilling exploration of these themes.”

Gambling plays a crucial role in his narrative, and Tripathi elaborates on how he examined its psychological aspects and impact on the characters. His extensive travels to various casinos worldwide, including those in Las Vegas, Monaco, and Singapore, provided valuable insights. By interacting with high rollers and casino staff, he gained a deeper understanding of their experiences, revealing a surprising connection between the psychology of gambling and stock market trading. He notes, “Greed and fear are central to both arenas.” The realism of the casino world depicted in The Goa Gambit is grounded in his personal experiences, stories from real gamblers, and comprehensive research, ensuring a nuanced portrayal of this complex environment.

Having studied creative writing at Oxford and screenwriting with Aaron Sorkin, Tripathi discusses how these experiences shaped his writing style in fast-paced thrillers like ‘The Goa Gambit’. The creative writing course enhanced his understanding of the Three-Act Structure, which is essential for developing well-conceived plots and complex characters with rich backstories. He adds that Sorkin’s course sharpened his dialogue writing skills and emphasized the importance of action in building suspense, resulting in tighter and more engaging storytelling.

With the rise of gambling and gaming addiction among youth, Tripathi contemplates the changes he foresees in society. He recognizes that gambling and gaming addiction pose serious threats to the physical and mental health of the youth. “This addiction has been recognised as a disease, and its prevalence can lead to significant socio-economic costs,” he warns. He emphasizes that it hampers economic growth and risks eroding the moral fabric of entire generations, raising critical concerns for the future.

When discussing his literary influences, Tripathi cites authors such as James Hadley Chase, Frederick Forsyth, Jeffrey Archer, and Sidney Sheldon as pivotal in shaping his style. “Their narratives and writing styles have significantly shaped my approach to storytelling, providing a rich foundation for my work,” he shares.

Looking ahead, Tripathi reveals that he is currently evaluating ideas for his next crime thriller while also aspiring to write a family drama in the future. Through ‘The Goa Gambit’, Anurag Tripathi not only captivates with a thrilling plot but also provokes thought about the realities of gambling and its effects on society. With an eye for detail and a knack for storytelling, Tripathi is a literary force to watch as he continues to explore the depths of human experiences through his writing.