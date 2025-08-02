Fairfield by Marriott Brings the Beauty of Simplicity To Jaipur With the Opening of Fairfield by Marriott Jaipur Tonk Road

Fairfield by Marriott, part of Marriott Bonvoy’s global portfolio of over 30 extraordinary hotel brands, proudly announces the opening of Fairfield by Marriott Jaipur Tonk Road. Strategically located in the centre of the city, Fairfield by Marriott Jaipur Tonk Road brings a refreshing blend of modern comfort and simple design aesthetics to Jaipur. The hotel is ideally located for guests to immerse themselves in Jaipur’s rich cultural tapestry, offering convenient access to iconic landmarks such as the historic Hawa Mahal, the grand Amer Fort, and the elegant City Palace. For those eager to explore the city, vibrant bazaars, authentic local eateries, and centuries-old architectural gems are in the vicinity; each reflecting the royal heritage and colorful spirit that define Jaipur. The hotel is conveniently situated 6kms from Jaipur International Airport and 8kms from the Jaipur Railway station, making a perfect base for business and leisure travellers.

“Fairfield by Marriott is one of the fastest-growing brands in our select-service portfolio and its resonance in India is both organic and intentional. With the launch of Fairfield by Marriott Jaipur Tonk Road, we are not only strengthening our footprint in a city that holds enduring appeal for both domestic and international travellers—we’re also deepening our presence in high-potential secondary markets across the country. We are excited about the opportunity to bring Fairfield by Marriott’s simple, seamless, warm and inviting experience to more destinations in the country,” said Ranju Alex, Regional Vice President, South Asia, Marriott International.

The hotel features 115 spacious, modern and well-equipped rooms with a focus on simplicity and comfort, offering plush bedding, functional workspaces, and high-speed Wi-Fi. Each room offers stunning views overlooking the vast cityscape of Jaipur. The hotel’s public spaces evoke warm hospitality, a signature of the Fairfield by Marriott brand, featuring a modern and calm aesthetic with open layouts, multifunctional spaces and natural light. Guests can enjoy a well-rounded dining experience at Vista 20, an all-day dining restaurant serving a thoughtfully curated selection of international and local cuisines. Perched on the 20th floor, the restaurant offers sweeping, picturesque views of the Jaipur cityscape, providing the perfect backdrop for any meal. Complementing the dining experience is a well-stocked bar, ideal for unwinding with a drink after a day of meetings or exploring the city. For those looking to maintain their fitness routine while traveling, the hotel offers a state-of-the-art fitness centre. The hotel also boasts a spacious, pillar-less ballroom, spanning 3,000 square feet, with an additional pre-function area of 1,000 square feet. With its flexible event spaces, Fairfield by Marriott Jaipur Tonk Road will cater to large corporate events, meetings, weddings, and special occasions in Jaipur.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to Fairfield by Marriott Jaipur Tonk Road, where they can immerse themselves in the brand’s signature warmth and enjoy a seamless stay in one of Jaipur’s most vibrant and culturally rich locations,” said Gautam Chhabra Hotel Manager, Fairfield by Marriott Jaipur Tonk Road. “Whether you're here for business, a wedding celebration, or to discover the fascinating heritage of the city, our hotel offers the ideal blend of comfort, simplicity and convenience for an unforgettable experience.”

Fairfield by Marriott Jaipur Tonk Road is designed to offer today’s traveler just what they need—thoughtful comfort, intuitive service, and a sense of place. With its central location, contemporary amenities, and commitment to delivering a seamless and welcoming experience, the hotel is well positioned to become the preferred choice for guests seeking dependable hospitality in the heart of the Pink City.